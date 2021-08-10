Back to School: School bus safety

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It’s that time of year! Back to school is in full swing around Houston with several school districts returning this week. If you’ve been driving into work all summer then maybe you need a refresher on school bus safety.

Mark Herman, Pct. 4 Constable, tweeted out this photo to help commuters:

CONFUSED ON SCHOOL BUS LAWS? FOLLOW THIS SIMPLE GUIDE.



Tomorrow is the first day back to school for Humble ISD. followed by Spring ISD. Constable Mark Herman's Office would like to ensure everyone is familiar with the school bus laws.



Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js pic.twitter.com/isr0BYjKtH — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 9, 2021

Always remember to drive the speed limit through school zones and put the phone away. Watch for children exiting or getting on the bus in the morning.

Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett breaks down school bus safety a little further in the video below. Plus, meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin breaks down the school bus forecast.