Back to School: School bus safety

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – It’s that time of year! Back to school is in full swing around Houston with several school districts returning this week. If you’ve been driving into work all summer then maybe you need a refresher on school bus safety.

Mark Herman, Pct. 4 Constable, tweeted out this photo to help commuters:

Always remember to drive the speed limit through school zones and put the phone away. Watch for children exiting or getting on the bus in the morning.

Traffic Anchor Hannah Trippett breaks down school bus safety a little further in the video below. Plus, meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin breaks down the school bus forecast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Morning weather headlines for August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

School bus rules and forecast - Hannah Trippett, Carrigan Chauvin

Walmart hiring drivers and techs - Sharron Melton

Back To School megafest - Sharron Melton

Local heat index, California Dixie fire update - Carrigan Chauvin

COVID-19 update - Sharron Melton

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, local heat index - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up Tuesday August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Mayor's Back To School fest

Back To School latest - Sharron Melton

Weather headlines - Carrigan Chauvin

Eye on Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

Rain in 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Perseid Meteor Shower - Carrigan Chauvin

Dixie fire continues to burn

Bus Stop forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast heat index for August 9, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Black smoke flares from building fire on Sand Island Access Road on Oahu

Simone Biles Returns Home to Spring, TX

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss