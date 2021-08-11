BACK TO SCHOOL | Traffic for school districts starting class August 11, 2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Many school districts are starting class today. Here is your list of districts and traffic updates for your district…

More BACK TO SCHOOL stories

Join us till 10am for traffic updates in your district if you’re starting school today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Hurricane Kit 7am show

Hurricane season: Building a “Go-bag” - Star Harvey

Submit your back to school pics, check your district, final summer forecast - Star Harvey

Space Travel | Successful cargo launch to I.S.S. - Sharron Melton

Mystery Wire | Mob front man and casino boss had died

Weather Word of the Day is Condensation - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking the Tropics - Several named storms, Kevin, Linda, Fred - Adam Krueger

Burning 4 weeks | Resident working to save homes in Dixie fire in California

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Lina sues Abbott over school masks, COVID surge, Dem arrests - Sharron Melton

Local heat advisory - Carrigan Chauvin

Weather at 6am - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CW39 "STARGIRL" Interview of Brec Bassinger w/Sharron Melton

Back To School backpack giveaway - Sharron Melton

Morning weather headlines for August 10, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

School bus rules and forecast - Hannah Trippett, Carrigan Chauvin

Walmart hiring drivers and techs - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss