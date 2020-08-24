Be ready to evacuate: Officials ask Houston to brace for Laura

HOUSTON (CW 39) — Leaders in Houston and Harris County are asking citizens across the area to be prepared “as if you were asked to evacuate.”

While it’s too early to say if evacuation orders will be needed, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo stressed during a Monday news conference they want everyone to be ready if called upon.

“Don’t waste time,” Hidalgo said. “We’ll have a matter of hours to make preparations.”

Mayor Turner asked people to brace for a wind event. He suggested they remove items from their homes and yards that could potentially cause damage as highs sweep across the area. Turner also encouraged drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

Turner noted he doesn’t expect this to be a major rain event becuase this system is not expected to stall.

“This is not Harvey. This is Laura,” Turner said. “We do expect this somewhat to be a wind event.”

“The good news is that we’re battle-tested and ready to deal with this situation,” Turner added.

Officials stressed to visit readyharris.org if they’re in need of assistance.