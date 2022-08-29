Bel Furniture is opening its eleventh store in Houston

Bel Furniture opens a new store Friday giving the company one shy of a dozen locations in Houston.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. will celebrate the new store at 16940 North Freeway.

Bel Furniture executives are scheduled to speak but so are local school leaders.

Two Aldine ISD administrators will talk about the education partnership their district has with the company.

A Spring ISD administrator will acknowledge the donation of ten laptops to the district partially on behalf of Bel Furniture.