Bellaire pavement repairs begin on Wednesday, September 22

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– Be prepared for slow moving traffic near 610 West loop in Bellaire on Wednesday.

This is when Bellaire Public Works will begin needed pavement repairs on Fournace Place. This construction will take place in between the West loop and S Rice Ave.

The repairs will be completed in phases to reduce traffic impacts. Please expect some traffic delays in this area.

These repairs are not in relation to the ongoing construction of the 69/610 interchange ramp, to check in on the status of all projects taking place around Houston check out more stories here.

