Beltway lane closures around IAH this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– If you take the Beltway on the north side of town, around Bush Airport, there are some closures you need to know about.

A long-term one lane closure will finally coming to an end after the weekend in between JFK and the Hardy Toll Rd. However, you have to get through a few more closures before then.

An additional two lanes will be closed in between I-69 and Aldine Westfield traveling west beginning Friday at 8 P.M. and reopening on Monday at 5 A.M. You will not be able to take the entrance ramp at both Lee Rd. and JFK Blvd. Instead, you can stay on the frontage road until the next available entrance.

Traveling on the Eastex freeway southbound, commuters will not have access to the interchange ramp to get on to the Beltway westbound in between 8 P.M. Friday until 5 A.M. on Monday. Drivers will can either take the frontage road or take the eastbound ramp and exit at Mesa Rd. and U-turn.

