Best cars for senior drivers

HOUSTON (CW39) More senior citizens are on our road these days, so it’s more important than ever for car makers to create and offer safe, quiet and comfy vehicles for our eldest drivers.

The number of licensed senior drivers grew twice as fast From 2010 to 2018, than it had during the previous decade, according to the IIHS.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, those numbers are expected to keep increasing as Baby Boomers continue to age, with an estimated 53 million Americans expected to reach age 70+ by 2030.

With that in mind, Cars.com has created a list of the best cars on the market for senior drivers.

1. Kia Soul

2. Subaru Forester

3. Honda CR-V

4. Hyundai Santa Fe

5. Subaru Outback