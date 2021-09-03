Best Friends Animal Society bringing animals impacted by Ida to Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) – Best Friends Emergency Response teams are in Louisiana to bring Hundreds of Animals Affected by Hurricane Ida to safety. A team from was deployed to New Orleans in five vans to rescue over 100 animals. The teams are bringing them to partner shelters in San Antonio, as well as Operation Kindness in Dallas. They’re also collaborating with local Louisiana animal shelters and rescues to get them the supplies they need and to transport animals to safety. The animal welfare organization says over 200 animals have been transported to receiving groups across the country.

“We empathize with our Louisiana neighbors and know all too well the devastating impact hurricanes have on both pets and the people that care for them. Prior to the storm and currently we have been assessing the needs of local Louisiana animal shelters, connecting them with resources and transporting or helping to find transport to get their animals to safety, so they can have space and resources for any pets displaced by the storm.” Lee Ann Shenefiel, Director, South Central Region, Best Friends Animal Society

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, there’s a decrease in pet adoptions in shelters across the country and an increase animal intake compared to last year. They also say we’re in the height of kitten season when most cats have their litters that traditionally end up in shelters. The ongoing pandemic, along with Hurricane Ida, is leading to shelters becoming even more overwhelmed. To help adopt or foster an animal, click this link . To donate to the Best Friends programs helping animals in need, visit bestfriends.org.