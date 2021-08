HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)- Heading out the door and realize you need to get gas before going to work? Make sure to take a look at the best gas prices around town every morning on No Wait Weather + Traffic.

On August, 18, 2021, two of the best gas prices around town are off of FM-529, Chevron has gas for $2.39 while the Johnny’s Food Mart in the area is offering gas for $2.45.

Meanwhile, Wal-Mart on the Tomball Pkwy has gas for $2.52 per gallon. You can check out more prices on Gasbuddy.com.