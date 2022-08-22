HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will make his second round of appearances in the Houston area this week as the Democratic candidate plans trips to Humble and Fort Bend County.

O’Rourke’s campaign announced on Monday that they will hold a rally on Wednesday at the Humble Civic Center at 12:30 p.m., and another rally at the Fort Bend County Fairground in Rosenberg on noon Thursday.

The two rallies are part of O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas push, where he has travelled over 5,600 miles in 49 days, holding rallies across the state.

“O’Rourke’s summer travel to dozens of small towns and big cities will focus on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state,” the campaign said in a statement.

O’Rourke had a viral moment at one of his rallies a few weeks ago, when he used profane language in reacting to a heckler in the crowd while talking about the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde.

In a recent poll, Gov. Greg Abbott still maintains a steady lead over O’Rourke.

The Republican incumbent has not held many public rallies, but have taken shots at O’Rourke, releasing a video making fun of him using foul language while on the campaign trail.