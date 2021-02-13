Biden makes first trip to rustic mountain retreat at Camp David

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: U.S. President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn toward the residence after he landed at the White House February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden has returned to DC from spending his weekend in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are spending their first weekend at Camp David, the storied retreat in the mountains of western Maryland that many predecessors found to be a rustic getaway from the political battles of Washington.

Nestled in the Catoctin Mountains, the heavily guarded compound operated by the U.S. Navy provided a refuge for Jimmy Carter to fish and George W. Bush to ride his mountain bike.

“It provides a chance to get a blast of fresh air away from the press and a chance to be with family and friends,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley.

It has also been the site of high-pressure negotiations. Bill Clinton, hoping to recreate the magic of Carter’s Camp David Accords of 1978, brought together Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak at Camp David in 2000 for a summit, but failed to reach a breakthrough in the long-standing conflict.

Bush frequently held meetings with foreign leaders at Camp David and surprised the world one day by scheduling a teleconference there with Iraqi leaders only to turn up secretly in Baghdad for the meeting.

Biden, whose home is in Wilmington, Delaware, is expected to make greater use of the facility than his predecessor Donald Trump, who visited it 14 times over four years.

The secluded nature of the compound and its rustic lodges – and its lack of a world-class golf course – were drawbacks for Trump’s style, aides to the former president have said.

Instead, he often traveled to his properties in New Jersey and Florida, where he could play golf and hang out with friends.

Rather than fly directly aboard the Marine One helicopter to Camp David, Biden on Friday was taking Air Force One to Hagerstown, Maryland, and then riding in a motorcade to avoid any bad weather that might surface.

The trip will get Biden out of Washington for the remainder of the Trump impeachment trial, which is expected to conclude as early as Saturday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki reiterated on Friday that Biden was watching “bits” of the trial but otherwise leaving it to the Senate to do its job.

“Camp David can be a wonderful retreat from the 18 acres of the White House grounds, which can often be confining,” said Eric Schultz, former deputy press secretary to former President Barack Obama, adding that it is “a rare luxury” for the president to be able to “walk freely in the open air.”

