Biden’s plan to boost the U.S. economy

HOUSTON (CW39) President Joe Biden is charging full speed ahead with plans to bolster the economy through his infrastructure plan and the American families plan.

President Joe Biden says the $1.8 trillion dollar American families plan will help students…parents and teachers as well bring the country back to the top. He call’s it, “a once in a generation investment in our families,” and says it’s, “the investment we need to win the competition. the competition with other nations.”

The American families plan includes $200 billion for free pre-k and $109 billion for two years of community college. It also provides 1400 dollars in additional assistance to low income students…provides paid family and medical leave…and extends the child tax credit.

President Biden said, “I think it’s about time we start giving tax breaks and tax credits to working class families and middle class families.”

The price tag of both plans are something Republicans can’t get behind.

Republican senate leader Mitch Mcconnell said, “our colleagues on the other side of the aisle just can’t resist stretching out the pandemic, using it as a rationale for additional spending.”