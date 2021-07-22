BIG POT BUST! Coast Guard seizes almost 400lbs of marijuana on a raft near Brownsville, TX

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CW39) Pot smokers might see a delay in getting their marijuana this week, because The Coast Guard seized 399lbs of cannabis near Brownsville, TX on Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi watchstanders say they received a report from Customs and Border Protection at approximately 4 a.m. of people in a raft attempting to cross the Brownsville Shipping Channel.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew was diverted and intercepted the raft with five people aboard. Each person was carrying a bundle of marijuana totaling approximately 399 lbs., according to Coast Guard officials.

The Coast Guard crew report that they transported the individuals and bales of marijuana to Station South Padre Island, then transferred them to CBP.

“This seizure is a prime example of the interagency cooperation which exists between Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard to prevent narcotics from reaching the U.S.,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Cynthia Taylor, Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi operations unit controller. “We take tremendous pride in combating the ongoing drug trafficking trade along our borders.”

