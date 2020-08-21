The Big Ten saga is far from over, despite continued assertions from commissioner Kevin Warren that the decision to suspend Fall athletics will not be reconsidered.

The parents of football players from at least two universities have now sent letters that demand answers. One was sent to the Big Ten. Another was sent to the University of Illinois.

Here’s a look at the letter:

Letter to the Big Ten office and Commissioner Kevin Warren from Nebraska Football parents and attorney Mike Flood. Our student athletes deserve some answers. #GBR pic.twitter.com/yVP0JZLvNo — Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 21, 2020

A group from Nebraska has taken the additional step of hiring an attorney: Mike Flood, founder of News Channel Nebraska and once speaker of Nebraska’s legislature. This group wants answers by noon Monday, or they’ll sue.

POLL: Big Ten commissioner may be sued if he misses Monday deadline. Will this end up in court? We're asking you at: https://t.co/YPKhjhhY9l#BigTen #KevinWarren #football #nebraska — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) August 21, 2020