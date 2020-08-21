POLL: Big Ten commissioner may be sued if he misses Monday deadline

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kevin Warren

The Big Ten saga is far from over, despite continued assertions from commissioner Kevin Warren that the decision to suspend Fall athletics will not be reconsidered.

The parents of football players from at least two universities have now sent letters that demand answers. One was sent to the Big Ten. Another was sent to the University of Illinois.

Here’s a look at the letter:

A group from Nebraska has taken the additional step of hiring an attorney: Mike Flood, founder of News Channel Nebraska and once speaker of Nebraska’s legislature. This group wants answers by noon Monday, or they’ll sue.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

KIAH Talks with affiliate KXANs David Yeomans

Houston Happenings

MYSTERY WIRE: Dinosaur tracks

Two Possible Hurricanes

FOLLOW CW39


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular