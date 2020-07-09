Big Ten to play conference-only football schedule

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Big Ten announced Thursday it will play a conference-only schedule for all fall sports, including football in 2020.

Ohio State will not play Bowling Green on Sept. 5, Oregon on Sept. 12 and Buffalo on Sept. 19. Under this plan, the Buckeyes will start their season at home against Rutgers on Sept. 26.

Right now, the Buckeyes will play nine games during the regular season with five home games and four away games.

In its press release, the Big Ten does not say how the schedule could be amended, or whether games will be added. The release also says schedule decisions will come later.

This measure is not as extreme as the one taken on Wednesday by the Ivy League, which became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Turner cancels in person Texas GOP convention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Turner cancels in person Texas GOP convention"

‘Maskne’: Why your face is breaking out under your face mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘Maskne’: Why your face is breaking out under your face mask"

How to prevent and treat ‘Maskne’

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to prevent and treat ‘Maskne’"

Little Joe Tests Positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Joe Tests Positive for COVID-19"

Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 1 of 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 1 of 3"

Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 2 of 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston Mom and Podcaster Dishing Out Advice, Help and Fun to help other Moms and Families 2 of 3"

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular