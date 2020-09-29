Bike to Work Day changed to Bike to Wherever Day for 2020

HOUSTON (CW39)- Since many people are still working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bike to Work Day will be Bike to Wherever Day this year in Houston. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th, 2020.
You do not have to register, but you are encouraged to use the hashtags #IBikeHTX and #BTWD2020 to share about your ride.
The idea of the day is to encourage Houstonians to bike wherever their day takes them and to help promote active transportation.
Houston BCycle is offering free 30 minute rides from any BCycle Station on Bike to Wherever Day. Use promo code 92220 to get the free ride. Overage fees will cost $3 per thirty minutes. BikeHouston is also offering $5 off their memberships on Bike to Wherever Day.
Visit Houston Bikeways for a few safety tips to keep in mind before you start your trip!
