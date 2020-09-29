Bike to Work Day changed to Bike to Wherever Day for 2020

HOUSTON (CW39)- Since many people are still working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bike to Work Day will be Bike to Wherever Day this year in Houston. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, September 29th, 2020.

You do not have to register, but you are encouraged to use the hashtags #IBikeHTX and #BTWD2020 to share about your ride.

Today is Bike to Wherever Day! Thank you to Henry & Frank from @HoustonBCycle for joining us on @CW39Houston! Use code 92220 for a free 30 minute BCycle ride today! #BTWD2020 pic.twitter.com/NLxF5wgkOW — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) September 29, 2020

The idea of the day is to encourage Houstonians to bike wherever their day takes them and to help promote active transportation.

Houston BCycle is offering free 30 minute rides from any BCycle Station on Bike to Wherever Day. Use promo code 92220 to get the free ride. Overage fees will cost $3 per thirty minutes. BikeHouston is also offering $5 off their memberships on Bike to Wherever Day.

Hey #HoustonTX! We are rescheduling Bike to Wherever Day to next Tuesday, Sept. 29 due to Tropical Storm Beta. Looking forward to seeing where you bike to! Visit our website for more bike tips and safety resources: https://t.co/gEGQCEWlye #BTWD2020 #IBikeHTX pic.twitter.com/fsWelP6krl — Houston Bike Plan (@HoustonBikePlan) September 21, 2020

Visit Houston Bikeways for a few safety tips to keep in mind before you start your trip!

Melissa & Sharon from @HoustonPlanning have so much passion for biking in #Houston! I love it! It was great learning from them on this #BTWD2020! Where are you biking today? Share your trip with #IBikeHTX! 🚲☀️ @CW39Houston pic.twitter.com/ANs7BV6hgm — Courtney Carpenter (@CourtneyCW39) September 29, 2020

