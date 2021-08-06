Biles is Back and her hometown of Spring says welcome home with joy and a parade

HOUSTON (CW39) Today, U.S. Gymnastics Super Star and Spring native Simone Biles is waking up in her own bed at home. After her Olympic journey literally and figuratively took some twists and turns, she is where she loves the most, with family and friends in Spring.

This amazing champion arrived back in the Lone Star State Thursday, and she was not alone. Fellow Olympic Gymnast Jordan Chiles was on the same flight, right here to Houston. Family, friends and family were in attendance as Biles got off her plane.

And the excitement didn’t end there. Once they arrived in Spring, they had a chance to enjoy a Parade in their honor, hosted by the community.

After taking a step during the games to take care of her mental health, many fans admitted they didn’t know if she would compete again at all. But, she did, and eventually left Tokyo, Japan, with not one but two medals. A Silver medal as part of the U-S all around team and a Bronze medal in the balance beam.

These additional medals brings her medal count, from local, state, national and international along with Olympic competitions, to almost 40 medals in her career.