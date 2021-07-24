Bird sees no hypocrisy on US team staying for anthem

by: The Associated Press

United States’ Sue Bird uses her phone to take video of teammates during a women’s basketball practice at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Sue Bird sees no contradiction with the U.S. team staying on the court during the national anthem at the Olympics.

It’s a change for the four-time Olympic gold medalist and her WNBA teammates.

During the WNBA season players usually leave the court to raise awareness for social injustice before the anthem is played at games.

Bird says not only does everyone know where WNBA players stand on social injustice because of the awareness they raised, but now they’re doing work to bring about change.

