Bison rips woman’s pants off at South Dakota state park in attack caught on video

by: KELOLAND News and Nexstar Media Wire

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) — Officials at Custer State Park are reminding people to keep their distance after an incident with a bison left a woman unconscious.

It all started Wednesday evening when a woman got off a motorcycle and approached a bison calf, The Custer County Chronicle reports.

An adult bison charged her, catching her belt on its horn and tossing her around violently.

Eventually her pants came off, and she fell to the ground.

The paper says she was flown to the hospital, but her injuries were not serious.

