Blue Bell releases eggnog flavored ice cream

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Blue Bell, the popular ice cream maker from nearby Brenham, has released a new flavor just in time for the holidays.

The company announced that its new eggnog-flavored ice cream is coming to stores this week.

Blue Bell describes the flavor as “French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl.”

The holiday season’s most popular drink is your new favorite ice cream! Our new Eggnog Ice Cream arrives in stores beginning today. The flavor is a delicious eggnog flavored French ice cream with flecks of nutmeg and a whipped topping swirl. Available in the half gallon size. pic.twitter.com/vjp87abv41 — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) November 22, 2021

“Many people compare eggnog to ice cream because of its creamy texture,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Our ice cream captures the flavor of eggnog perfectly. Your first spoonful is sweet, then you immediately taste a hint of nutmeg. Eggnog is a very popular drink during the Christmas season, but we think our new ice cream could very well take its place.”

The Eggnog Ice Cream is available in the half gallon size for a limited time.

This is the third holiday flavor Blue Bell has created. The company also has Christmas Cookies Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream, also available in stores in half-gallon cartons.

Christmas Cookies combines chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar cookies in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout. Peppermint is a cool, refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.

“We hope Blue Bell will be a part of your gatherings this holiday season,” Lawhorn said. “We have a great selection of flavors that should please anyone’s ice cream craving.”

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available, visit www.bluebell.com.