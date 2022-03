HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was found dead at a waste disposal facility in north Harris County on Wednesday morning, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The body, who authorities described as a white man in his 50s, was found on Wednesday morning at the Waste Connections Center at 18784 E. Hardy Road in Houston.

Workers who were moving around rubbish found the body.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that no other details have been released and the investigation is ongoing.