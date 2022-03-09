HOUSTON (KIAH) – A booking photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner was aired on a Russian state-controlled television network. There’s no word on when the picture was taken or where the Olympic gold medalist is now, but the photo reportedly aired on March 5th. This is the first time the Houston native has been seen since being detained at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow in February.
Brittney Griner detained
Russian authorities say Griner was arrested after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. The photo shows 31-year-old Griner standing against a wall, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and holding a white piece of paper that appears to have her name written on it.
Sports Champion
Brittney Griner is one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball, winning two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. Since Griner’s arrest, Russia has gone to war in Ukraine and tensions between Russia and the U.S. have been rising over Washington imposing new sanctions. Meanwhile, there’s an outpouring of support for Griner on social media from WNBA players and other athletes. Her wife, Cherelle, thanked everyone their support on Instagram.
Petition for Griner’s swift and safe return
More than 30,000 have now signed the petition to secure Griner’s return, making it one of the fastest-growing petitions on Change.org in the last 48 hours.
For the last 7 winters, Griner has played basketball in Russia. This Griner and over dozen more WNBA were playing in Russia and Ukraine this winter. The league says all those players except Griner left the country already. Griner is charged with transporting drug, which carries a maximum penalty of 5 to 10 years in prison.
NewsNation contributed to this report.