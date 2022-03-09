This is the first time the Houston native has been seen since arrest.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A booking photo of WNBA star Brittney Griner was aired on a Russian state-controlled television network. There’s no word on when the picture was taken or where the Olympic gold medalist is now, but the photo reportedly aired on March 5th. This is the first time the Houston native has been seen since being detained at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow in February.

Brittney Griner detained

Russian authorities say Griner was arrested after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis. The photo shows 31-year-old Griner standing against a wall, wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and holding a white piece of paper that appears to have her name written on it.

FILE – Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) looks to pass as Chicago Sky center Candace Parker defends during the first half of game 1 of the WNBA basketball Finals , Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Phoenix. Griner was arrested in Russia last month at a Moscow airport after a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. The Russian Customs Service said Saturday, March 5, 2022, that the cartridges were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The customs service identified the person arrested as a female player for the U.S. national team and did not specify the date of her arrest. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

A student holds up a sign during an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Chris Jones/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP)

Sports Champion

Brittney Griner is one of the most recognizable players in women’s basketball, winning two Olympic gold medals with the U.S., a WNBA championship with the Phoenix Mercury and a national championship at Baylor. Since Griner’s arrest, Russia has gone to war in Ukraine and tensions between Russia and the U.S. have been rising over Washington imposing new sanctions. Meanwhile, there’s an outpouring of support for Griner on social media from WNBA players and other athletes. Her wife, Cherelle, thanked everyone their support on Instagram.

Petition for Griner’s swift and safe return

More than 30,000 have now signed the petition to secure Griner’s return, making it one of the fastest-growing petitions on Change.org in the last 48 hours.

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner (42) elbows Chicago Sky’s Stevanie Dolson (31) during the second half in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago won 80-74 to become the WNBA Champions. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

For the last 7 winters, Griner has played basketball in Russia. This Griner and over dozen more WNBA were playing in Russia and Ukraine this winter. The league says all those players except Griner left the country already. Griner is charged with transporting drug, which carries a maximum penalty of 5 to 10 years in prison.

NewsNation contributed to this report.