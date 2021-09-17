Border Report, US Capitol on high alert, Biden infrastructure push

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) This is your Border Report for Friday September 17, 2021. Governor Abbot tried to order DPS to shut down six ports of entry along our southern border to fight a massive influx of migrants in recent days.

However, that move was quickly stopped by the Biden administration. It’s the latest in his border security efforts, which all began earlier this year with Operation Lone Star.

Over the summer, the governor directed troopers to arrest migrants for criminal trespassing.

Now they’re focusing on ports of entry. In July, the governor ordered the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to convert the Briscoe Unit into a jail to house migrants arrested during Operation Lone Star.

That’s now extended to another unit, the Segovia unit in Edinburg. So far, there are 833 migrants detained in the Briscoe unit and 42 in Segovia.

