Baja California reconsidering massive reggaeton beach festival due to COVID-19 concerns

Border Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Baja Beach Fest in Rosarito, Baja California drew in excess of 17,000 people, mostly from north of the border. (Courtesy: Baja Beach Fest)

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

TIJUANA (Border Report) — The second round of the “Baja Beach Fest” scheduled for this coming weekend in Rosarito has health officials worried to the point they are considering withholding the necessary permits to allow the event to take place.

The first part of the festival drew close to 20,000 people, mostly from north of the border, last weekend.

Many reportedly refused to wear facemasks and did not adhere to other COVID-19 protocols, something that caught the attention of Baja’s Health Secretary Alonso Pérez Rico.

“We will meet with the governor, Jaime Bonilla, he has the final say if the permits will be issued for the second round of this massive event on the beach,” said Pérez Rico.

The state’s top doctor said there were some people who followed precautions but not what was expected.

“We had ordered the use of facemasks and we insisted they’d be used at all times,” he said.

Numbers indicate there were 17,500 tickets sold, which was capacity for the event, but there were said to be others who snuck in and there were an additional 3,000 workers on the site and on the beach.

“We have a good system in place to verify that concertgoers were vaccinated, something that had not been done before,” said Pérez Rico. “We believe 90 percent of attendees who bought tickets were vaccinated.”

According to Pérez Rico, those who were asked to use facemasks and refused were escorted out of the venue.

“Some 1,350 people were forced out for not following instructions during the three-day festival.”

Gov. Jaime Bonilla is expected to make a decision soon on whether to let the second half of the event take place this weekend as planned.

Some of the Baja Beach Fest headliners for Aug. 20-22 include Ozuna, Anuel AA, J. Balvin, Farruko and Karol G.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

$100 incentive to Harris County residents who get vaccinated now through August 31

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Fred and Grace Damage Overview

Back To School Events

Gulf Coast Team Coverage

Man survives tree falling on car in Panama City, FL

Weather | Tracking Tropical Storm Grace - Adam Krueger

Weather | 48-Hour rain track - Carrigan Chauvin

TROPICS UPDATE | Fred, Grace and local 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Parents React: Despite TX Gov. ruling, mask mandates remain

FLOOD UPDATE - How to find your towed vehicle - Sydney Simone

48-Hour rain forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Tracking severe weather in Texas, NM, Haiti

National Weather Alerts, TS Fred, Storm Surge, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin

Deadly Haiti earthquake over the weekend

Tropical Storm Fred, local 7-Day forecast, Western wildfires - Carrigan Chauvin

Headlines for August 16, 2021 - Sharron Melton

More districts go Back To School Monday August 16, 2021

Tracking The Tropics- Grace and Fred

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - 8:00 AM show

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss