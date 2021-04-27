Tougher COVID-19 restrictions back in Baja California to slow 3rd wave

TIJUANA (Border Report) — Capacity at Tijuana beaches and public parks has been lowered to 30 percent as a way to stem further spread of COVID-19.

Gyms are also being asked to get down to 50 percent according to State Secretary of Health Alonso Pérez Rico.

“These measures are necessary, and we want to flatten the curve now, not in three weeks,” he said.

The number of active cases reportedly remains high with 307. But the more concerning figure according to state health officials is 17.7, the number of positive cases per 100,000 residents.

For the past several weeks, Pérez Rico has been asking people to be extra careful as a way to prevent a third wave of COVID-19.

But three days ago, he said the third wave had begun and worried the state, directly south of California, was about to start seeing a surge in cases over the next three weeks.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 73 new cases. Baja California has seen 46,943 cases since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago. And there have been 7,946 reported deaths.

