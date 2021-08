HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The FBI is warning senior citizens about scams targeting those in search of love. Maryland man, David Annor, 28, pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was involved in a romance conspiracy scheme to induce the elderly, isolated victims, in order to get them to send money to people he was co-conspiring with. He and his co-conspirators got money and laundered payments from victims.

The guilty plea was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert E. Bornstein of the Federal Bureau of Investigation - Washington Field Office (FBI); Postal Inspector in Charge Daniel Adame of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service - Washington Division (USPIS); and Special Agent in Charge Matthew R. Stohler of the United States Secret Service - Washington Field Office (USSS).