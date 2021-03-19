Bowling to raise money, fight cancer

HOUSTON (CW39) This year, the 5th Annual Striking for Gold Charity Bowling Event is partnering again this year with nonprofit B.I.G. Love Cancer Care. The event is to raise money for a scholarship awarded to a student pursuing a pediatric oncology nursing degree.

A portion of the proceeds will also help serve the immediate needs of childhood cancer families served by B.I.G. Love. In October 2016, 16-year-old Paige Lejeune lost her battle against T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Paige was key in starting the Striking for Gold. Now her family and others honor her with that scholarship.

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care`s mission is to help ease the overwhelming physical, emotional and financial burden of cancer and offer a measure of strength, hope and love to patients and their families. Today, their programs reach more than 100,000 patients and their families 52 weeks a year at six Texas hospitals in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

The bolwing is Saturday, March 20th, Check in starts at noon, bowling starts at 1 at Armadilla Lanes in Pasadena.

Donate here.