Boxed meals for New Hope Housing residents coming Thursday

HOUSTON (CW39) The New Hope Housing group is going to distribute boxed meals to 40 its residents. Many of the low income residents don’t have the means to buy a holiday meal.

It is the residents’ first holiday season in their new home, and New Hope Housing’s newest property, opening in September of this year.



In order to adhere to social distancing, New Hope Housing staff will go door-to-door to provide each resident food to celebrate the holidays.



WHERE: New Hope Housing Dale Carnegie

7025 Regency Square Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77036



WHO: Sarah Mangrem, Director of Resident Programs, New Hope Housing

Residents of New Hope Housing Dale Carnegie



WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020

2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.