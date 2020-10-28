Boys and Girls Club & Salvation Army hosts fall festival

TEXAS CITY/LAMARQUE (CW39) If you’re looking for something free to do with the kiddo’s, then we may have the ideal event for you!

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Texas City is offering a FREE day camp experience for up to 30 Texas City & LaMarque students, age 6-12 on October 30th from 11:00- 3:30. October 30 is a Parent Conference day for Texas City ISD and no classes will meet on campus. Staff of the Boys & Girls Club will be able to provide a preview to 30 lucky families of the types of activities they would experience as members of the Boys & Girls Club. In addition to academic and fun activities, each student will receive FREE school supplies, courtesy of Walmart. Reservations are required for this event.



Following the Holiday Camp, local families are welcomed to join us for an outside evening event on the grounds from 4:00 until 6:00 pm. Enjoy free hot dogs, cotton candy, roasted corn, bounce houses and other games with prizes. All students will be able to select a bag full of school supplies. The Salvation Boys & Girls Club staff will be available to answer questions about club membership and the affordable afterschool and summer day camp programs.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. This event is completely free to the community. The club is located at 4801 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway in Texas City. For more information call 409-935-1190.

