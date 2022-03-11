HOUSTON (KIAH) With Spring Break upon us, many parents are looking for ideas that are both entertaining and educational. Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston is here to help with activity ideas to keep your child moving during time off.

Recommendations for keeping kids’ brains and bodies active include both indoor and outdoor activities, and most are free or inexpensive. Engaging both mind and body can mitigate boredom, reduce learning loss and make for memorable experiences for the entire family.

Top ideas they would like to share include:

Get outdoors. Ride bikes or scooters, rollerblade, play hopscotch, jump rope, build a fort or start a garden in the backyard.

Go on a picnic. Provides exercise and connects kids to nature. Take some books along to read while you picnic or relax on a blanket.

Hold a game day. Get out your board games, cards, checkers, chess, dominos, jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzle books, and brain teasers.

Dance the day away. Kids need daily physical activity, so let them teach you how to do a new dance — or choreograph your own. Make it memorable by recording it on your phone and sharing it with family and friends

Host a snack competition. Give each kid a mystery basket of ingredients to create their own snack. Easy ingredients to use include dry cereal, fruit, crackers, pretzels, and something special like mini marshmallows or chocolate chips.

Get cultured. Visit one of Houston’s many museums in the Museum District or the Houston Zoo.

Have an arts and crafts day. Activity ideas include origami, painting, drawing, dyeing eggs, making binoculars with toilet paper rolls, creating paper bag puppets, and shadow tracing art.

Spring break is an opportunity to bring out your child’s creativity and keep his or her mind occupied. Enjoy your break!