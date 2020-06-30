Breaking News
2 suspects in custody for death of Vanessa Guillen, family believes killer committed suicide Wednesday morning

Business

TOP VIDEO

Harris County extends mask order and disaster declaration 6A

Entertainment /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Harris County extends mask order and disaster declaration 6A"

Reopenings Paused By More Cases

Syndication /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopenings Paused By More Cases"
More Video

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Hot Hazy Humid Tuesday

Hot Hazy and Humid Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hot Hazy and Humid Wednesday"

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss