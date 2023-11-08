HOUSTON (KIAH) — Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Gallery Furniture are giving away 100 mattresses to veterans and active-duty military with the support of Tempur-Sealy and Chick-fil-A. Individuals will have the opportunity to receive a brand new mattress on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 a.m. until supplies last. Mattresses will be distributed at Gallery Furniture’s North Freeway location (6006 North Fwy at Parker Road) on a first-come, first-served basis.

Chick-fil-A will be giving away 100 free breakfast sandwiches and merchandise to attendees, as well as conducting a raffle where two gift baskets full of merchandise and gift cards will be given away.

Veterans and active-duty military must bring a valid military ID to qualify for the giveaway and have a vehicle to transport the free mattress.