Amazon Prime Day VS Walmart, Target team up

HOUSTON (CW39) This is a bargain-hunters dream come true. To compete with Amazon Prime Day coming up in about two weeks, Walmart and Target are set to hold their own special sales.

Target just announced “Deal Days” for October 13 and 14 while Walmart is holding a “Big Save” online event that runs October 11-15.

Some of the deals you can expect from Walmart are:

Tech

Home

Toys

Beauty and Fashion

Amazon Prime Day is usually held in mid-July, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is here and just in time for the holidays, taking place October 13 -14 with two full days of incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals globally across every category. This year, Prime members can also shop tens of thousands of Prime Day deals from small businesses worldwide.



Members will get the chance to shop exclusive deals and top products for the holiday season including toys, electronics, beauty, fashion, home, and Amazon Devices throughout the two-day epic deals event.

