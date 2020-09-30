Amazon Prime Day VS Walmart, Target team up

HOUSTON (CW39) This is a bargain-hunters dream come true. To compete with Amazon Prime Day coming up in about two weeks, Walmart and Target are set to hold their own special sales.
Target just announced “Deal Days” for October 13 and 14 while Walmart is holding a “Big Save” online event that runs October 11-15.
Some of the deals you can expect from Walmart are:
Tech
- JVC 55″ 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV – $248 (was $399, $151 savings)
- Super Mario Party video game for Nintendo Switch – $39.99 (was $59.88, $19.89 savings)
- Roku Ultra LT Streaming Media Player – $69 (was $79, $10 savings)
Home
- Pioneer Woman 6 Quart Instant Pot – $49 (was $99, $50 savings)
- Tzumi Ion Robotic Vacuum – $99 (was $179.88, $79.89 savings)
Toys
- Best Choice Products 250-Piece Kids STEM 3D Magnetic Building Blocks Play Set (Marketplace Item) – $64.99 (was $114.99, $50 savings)
Beauty and Fashion
- Hunter Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots (Marketplace Item) – $59.99 (was $79.99, $20 savings)
- Scoop Women’s Printed Maxi Shirt Dress – $39.99 (was $59, $19.01 savings)
Amazon Prime Day is usually held in mid-July, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is here and just in time for the holidays, taking place October 13 -14 with two full days of incredible savings and deep discounts on over one million deals globally across every category. This year, Prime members can also shop tens of thousands of Prime Day deals from small businesses worldwide.
Members will get the chance to shop exclusive deals and top products for the holiday season including toys, electronics, beauty, fashion, home, and Amazon Devices throughout the two-day epic deals event.
Honestly, how much time do you spend online shopping during work hours? Are you one of “those” people who will get their entire Christmas list done by October?
