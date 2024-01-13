New York City, NY (KIAH) — Online retailers saw record-breaking return volumes this holiday, with merchandise returns on December 26 jumping by 35% year-over-year. There are a lot of returns in apparel and home goods.
Return rates in e-commerce are significantly higher than return rates in retail.
- Reid, Chiefs ready for frigid playoff game against Dolphins
- Resources to help the homeless stay warm during freezing temperatures
- Spring ISD calls for volunteers for National Mentoring Month
- Houston Fire Fighters Union talks with CW39 about new Negotiations with the city
- New record in online returns during the holidays