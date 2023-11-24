HOUSTON (KIAH)– This year may look a little different for Black Friday shoppers, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. If you’ve been to the store lately or even looked on your phone, you may have noticed that many deals and discounts were released earlier than today.

We had the chance to visit Target and hear what shoppers had to say about the early release. Jennifer Hernandez says that as a new homeowner, office supplies and everyday house items were top of mind as she shopped. She admitted that she went to the store to beat the crowds and to compare what discounts looked like in-store compared to online.

Jackie Edwards was out shopping with his son and says that the deals were worth it. However, he says he noticed the crowds definitely aren’t what they used to be. With deals dropping much earlier, he says “it’s much easier now-you can get a little bit at a time and everyone’s not rushing to the store at one time.”

Target store director Aubrey Brent says that items like family apparel and tech favorites like Beats headphones-all ranging from 30-50% off. He agrees that Black Friday is more convenient than ever to get shoppers in-and-out, but also give them options to pick up discounted items from their cars and get items shipped online.

Some stores are also adding perks this year for taking advantage of the deals like gift cards. Brent said, “We started our deals on the 19th on Sunday and they’ll carry all the way through the 25th of November. We have some additional deals that came out yesterday and through Saturday specifically for Black Friday. “