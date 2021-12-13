WACO, Texas – Central Freight Lines, once the largest intra-state trucking firm in the country which started in Waco 96 years ago, has confirmed it is winding down its operation.

A statement on the company website stated:

“Central Freight Lines is winding down its business. As of Monday December 13, we will no longer be picking up freight. We will continue to deliver the freight we have in our system. Thank you.” – Central Freight Lines, Inc.

It was in 1925 that Wood Callan, Sr. started the company with the purchase of a Model T Ford flat bed truck and carried freight from Dallas to Waco for a local customer.

By 1927, regular routes and schedules had been set up with runs between Dallas, Fort Worth, Waco and Austin.