City of Houston launches Restaurant and Meal Program provided by CARES Act funding

HOUSTON (CW39) Many Houston Families continue to struggle to put food on the table during this Pandemic. So the City of Houston is stepping up to the plate, to get meals to those who desperately need them.

The Houston City Council approved a $2.2 million relief program, to assist local restaurants and provide meals to Houstonians impacted by COVID-19. Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Health Equity Response (H.E.R.) Task Force is joining with Lemond Kitchen, a local catering company, to make this happen. Lemond Kitchen will lead 15 local restaurants and catering companies in the production and delivery, of up to 20,000 meals per week, through the end of the year.

“COVID-19 continues to impact Houstonians’ ability to meet basic needs and provide for their families,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “This program will not only support local restaurants and their employees during the end of a very challenging year, but also will provide much-needed meals to Houstonians experiencing financial distress.”

To qualify to be part of the program, both restaurants and meal recipients need to be located in one of 31 ZIP codes. This includes the City`s Complete Communities and other neighborhoods that were identified by the H.E.R. Task Force this Spring, based on CDC social vulnerability data. These ZIP codes include:

77003, 77004, 77009, 77011, 77012, 77016, 77020, 77021, 77022, 77026, 77028, 77029, 77033, 77036, 77040, 77045, 77051, 77053, 77060, 77071, 77072, 77074, 77076, 77078, 77081, 77087, 77088, 77091, 77093, 77099, and 77489.

Qualifications also including being a senior citizen, high-risk and/or homebound adults, people with disabilities, families with children under the age of 18, low income, or unemployed.

For Reggie Martin, Executive Chef at Lemond Kitchen, being part of this effort, if very important to the Restaurant. “It is a true honor for Lemond Kitchen to work with fellow restaurant operators to serve our neighborhoods residents and other impacted Houstonians. We have always been involved in community outreach after disasters, including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, and Harvey. Taking on this new challenge in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on behalf of the City and the Mayors H.E.R. Task Force, is a mission we believe our parents prepared us to do.”

Lemond Kitchen, which started as a family business in 1959 in Clinton Park, will work with local agencies and organizations to identify vulnerable Houstonians to receive meals.

Marissa Aho, Chief Resilience Officer and a leader of the Mayor`s H.E.R. Task Force says this is a must for the community. “The City and its partners are continuing to find creative solutions to address these challenges, and this program is a great example. We will achieve dual goals of supporting restaurants located in communities disproportionally impacted by COVID-19 and providing high-quality meals to vulnerable Houstonians located in these same neighborhoods.”

Participating restaurants include Brooks Family Foods, Burns Original BBQ, Cool Runnings, Jamaican Grill, Dona Maria, Esters Cajun Cafe & Soul Food, Himalaya Restaurant & Catering, Langstead Catering, Lucille’s 1913, Ray’s Real Pit BBQ Shack, Seafood Heaven, Silvana’s Catering and Vela Seafood.

The relief fund is part of the $400 million in CARES Act funding provided to the City of Houston.

For more information visit Lemond Kitchen .