TEXAS CITY, TX (KIAH) – 2:49 p.m. — The City of Texas City said “multiple agencies have been conducting air monitoring in affected areas, and all readings are normal.” The shelter in place has been lifted for all areas of prior concern, east of Hwy 146.

2:30 p.m. — They City of Texas City issued a shelter in place for the area after a smell was detected at the Marathon Refinery. Officials and representatives released the following details Tuesday afternoon.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT from the City of Texas City:

On Tuesday, June 27 at approximately 12:50 p.m., a call came into the Emergency Operations Center with odor complaints. The City of Texas City launched an odor investigation where monitors picked up readings that confirmed an issue.

We spoke with representatives from Marathon Petroleum confirming an issue at their Sulfur plant. The chemical is unknown at this time. Winds were coming out of the west that made us sound the citywide alarms at 12:53 p.m. and again at 1:12 p.m. for a shelter in place for all areas east of Hwy 146. There have been no injuries reported at this time.

The incident is still active, and all emergency personnel are hands on and are closely monitoring the situation. Everbridge phone and text notifications have been activated. We will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

An official statement was also released by Marathon Petroleum at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon: