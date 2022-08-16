Seven gas-powered "heritage-influenced" commemorative models will be available for the 2023 final year

HOUSTON (CW39) They are two of the most iconic muscle care vehicles in History. The Dodge Challenger and the Dodge Charger. But after decades of being the power cars of the roads, their part company is saying goodbye, to these gas power cars of the road.

Dodge is dropping its iconic gas-powered Charger and Challenger muscle cars from 2023 as it shifts towards electric vehicles.

The automaker simultaneously announced a forthcoming lineup of seven gas-powered “heritage-influenced” commemorative models for 2023, saying it was “seizing the opportunity to celebrate in true, over-the-top Dodge style.”

