DoorDash food delivery service adds alcohol to its menu as take-out option

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Starting on September 20, DoorDash customers can order alcohol with their meal and have it delivered.

The alcohol delivery service is offered in 20 states across America. Texas is one of the qualifying states. According to a Nielsen report, alcohol is the fastest-growing e-commerce vertical across all consumer packaged goods.

By allowing restaurants to serve alcohol through foodservice apps like DoorDash, the National Restaurant Association says about 56 percent of consumers over the age of 21 would order an alcoholic beverage with their food.

That same report also says adding these new menu options could increase orders for restaurants by 30 percent. Sales for convenience stores could go up by nearly 50 percent.

“It’s great to have the option to add handcrafted cocktails, a four-pack of our craft house beer, or wine to any celebration or casual meal as part of our partnership with DoorDash,” said Laura LaVigne, Director of Marketing at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar.

Consumers will be able to buy wine, beer, or spirits. This includes some of 2020’s top-selling alcoholic drinks:

Pinot Grigio Cabernet Sauvignon Rosé Pale Lager Chardonnay Lemonade Hard Seltzer Classic Margarita Black Cherry Hard Seltzer Sauvignon Blanc Hard Seltzer Iced Tea

To ensure that the customer purchasing the drink is of age, there are rigorous ID verification steps. Also, Dashers, people who work for DoorDash, are required to take a compliance course.

DoorDash says, to reinforce these commitments, DoorDash is proud to announce partnerships with two organizations – responsibility.org and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) – aimed at promoting alcohol responsibility and preventing underage drinking.