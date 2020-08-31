FAA gives green light to Amazon Prime Air Drones

Your package may soon arrive by drone. That’s because, the Federal Aviation Administration designated Amazon as an “air carrier.”
Amazon will now begin trial drone deliveries in the U.S.. Amazon Prime Air has not specified a start date but testing has already been done in Vancouver, British Columbia and the United Kingdom.
