Meanwhile, home prices are not going the way home buyers had hoped

HOUSTON (CW39) The average for a gallon of gas is showing signs of dropping around the nation. It now sits at $4.86 a gallon. For those who are traveling, this will help the bank account.

But if you’re looking to buy a home, it may cost you not just more, but a 1/3 of your salary.

And when you get back from traveling and get your kids ready for the new school year in the fall, one report says, many could be cutting back … on that back to school shopping season.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with Business Reporter Jane King at the Nasdaq with more on all three of these stories.