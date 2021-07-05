Hallmark now lets you send real cards from your phone in your own handwriting. Here’s how to try it for free.

Business

by: Rich DeMuro,

Posted: / Updated:

(KTLA) – Hallmark has a new way for you to send real cards by signing them right through your phone!

The company is introducing a new “Sign & Send” service. First, you handwrite your personalized message on a piece of a paper, then scan that paper with your phone.

Sign & Send allows people to add a handwritten message to a real Hallmark card using their phone.

Your handwritten message is then printed inside a real card and sent to the recipient.

The new service is listed at $2.49 on the website, but Hallmark tells me that they intend to make the service free indefinitely. Cards start at $2.99 and include selections for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, sympathy and more.

Hallmark will print the message on the card, cover the price of the stamp and send it to the recipient’s mailing address.

Right now, Hallmark is letting users send their first card for free if you sign up for their (free) Crown Rewards membership and use the promo SIGNANDSEND.

Follow Rich DeMuro on Instagram for more tech news, tips and tricks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Maury's 88th

US Coast Guard Video: Hawaii cargo jet rescue

JULY 2ND DROUGHT STATUS

4th of July Grill Forecast

Weekend Firework shows

4th of July Drought updates

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

July 4th Weekend Travel Temps - Star Harvey

Destination Texas, Lone Star Flight Museum - Sharron Melton

Sunrise time lapse, Tropical Storm Elsa, 7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss