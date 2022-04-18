HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s National Lineman Appreciation Day. Having been a career field for well over 100 years now, it’s only fitting that the over 79,000 line workers in the U.S. have a day to celebrate the hard work they put in for the estimated 155,000,000 electrical customers across the country.

This celebration of the men, at 89.8%, and 6.6% of women who keep our power up and running has been around for several years now.

On April 10, 2013, U.S. Senate Resolution 95 set April 18th as National Lineman Appreciation Day. This was following 2012’s Hurricane Sandy, which affected 24 states across the US, downing power lines and causing some $65 billion in damage along the way.

It was after this historic tragedy that line crews across the U.S. stepped up by the thousands to help get the country get running again. Also, it took rebuilding the country’s power systems from the ground-up. This dedication to keeping our country moving forward is what inspired the 113th Congress to pass the bill giving us a national holiday to celebrate these invaluable professionals.

While every trade professional deserves appreciation and praise, line workers especially deserve a pat on the back for putting their lives at risk every day.