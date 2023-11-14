PEARLAND, Texas (KIAH) — Not only are we approaching the holiday season with Thanksgiving right around the corner, but National Small Business Saturday is also held the day after Thanksgiving Day.

In celebration, the BAHA Black Market was created. Its purpose is to encourage consumers to shop locally to support small businesses around the holidays.

The Economic Development thrust and Bay Area Houston Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc encourages small, minority-owned businesses. The community can help support by attending this upcoming pop-up.

The event will be held at HOPE Church Pearland for this free event and will offer everything from household items, clothes, fitness supplies and homemade Black Friday gifts. There will also be face painting and a kids zone. BAHA was created to bring community together by raising awareness of local small, minority-owned businesses.

The event is expected to have more than 250 shoppers on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To attend this event, you can find more details here.