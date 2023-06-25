HOUSTON (KIAH) — There are three new shops opening in Rice Village in early 2024, Luminary Lifestyle, gorjana and Mizzen+Main will take residency in the old Gap store space located at 6225 Kirby Dr., Houston, TX 77005 and will bring their unique offerings and philanthropic missions.

Rice Village is making way for more fast-growing and philanthropic brands. As the Village’s offerings expand, they’re hoping to offer a more unique and personalized shopping experience like these, that they feel these new tenants will bring to customers.

gorjana

Luminary Lifestyle

Mizzen+Main (credit Elizabeth Lavin )