POLL: Dunkin’ To Close 450 Stores Permanently

Business

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

A 6-pack of Dunkin’ Donuts original glazed donuts is pictured.

Dunkin’ will be shutting down 450 locations across the country by the end of the year.

The stores are all located at Speedway gas stations. We only have one locally and it’s in Texas City. Dunkin’s contract with Hess has been terminated and the stores will close. Many of these smaller locations are located on the East Coast. 

No word on which stores are to close in Houston.

