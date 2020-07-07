POLL: Dunkin’ To Close 450 Stores Permanently

Dunkin’ will be shutting down 450 locations across the country by the end of the year.
The stores are all located at Speedway gas stations. We only have one locally and it’s in Texas City. Dunkin’s contract with Hess has been terminated and the stores will close. Many of these smaller locations are located on the East Coast.
No word on which stores are to close in Houston.
- Lawmakers want independent probe into Vanessa Guillen’s murder
- Return to schools won’t be a one-size-fits-all deal, says Fauci
- POLL: Texas passes 10,000 confirmed new virus cases in single day
- All Florida school districts must reopen campuses next month, Dept. of Education says
- March for Vanessa Guillen to be held in east Austin on Sunday
Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.