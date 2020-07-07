POLL: Dunkin’ To Close 450 Stores Permanently

Dunkin’ will be shutting down 450 locations across the country by the end of the year.

The stores are all located at Speedway gas stations. We only have one locally and it’s in Texas City. Dunkin’s contract with Hess has been terminated and the stores will close. Many of these smaller locations are located on the East Coast.

POLL: #Dunkin' will be shutting down 450 locations. What is your favorite donut brand? https://t.co/tVx6qqG0KQ — CW39Houston (@CW39Houston) July 7, 2020

No word on which stores are to close in Houston.

