HOUSTON (CW39) If you buy SHEIN online, you’ve want to check this out – in person! SHEIN, considered one of the largest global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer, is coming to Houston for a three-day pop-up store from Friday, August 12 – Sunday, August 14!

SHEIN has a partnership with the Or Foundation, a U.S. and Ghana-based not-for-profit organization, for a groundbreaking, multi-year agreement that will launch SHEIN’s Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Fund.

Ever wonder how the brand is pronounced? The brand is pronounced /SHE-in/ – Now you know!

The e-retailer will dedicate $50M over the next five years to help advance the design and implementation of ecological and social sustainability strategies focused on clothing that has entered the global secondhand clothing trade and often leaves the secondhand trade as waste. Additional info on this and SHEIN’s other CSR initiatives can be found here.

WHAT: SHEIN Houston Pop-Up Store

WHEN: Friday, August 12th through Sunday, August 14th // 11 AM – 6 PM each day

WHERE: 18201 Egret Bay Blvd Ste B, Houston, TX, 77058

SHEIN reaches customers in more than 150 countries worldwide and is one of the most coveted brands on social media, especially amongst today’s Gen Z consumers on Tik Tok, where the brand has more than 4.7 million followers. Over the past couple of months, SHEIN has hosted pop-up stores in Las Vegas, San Diego, and San Francisco, which have amassed more than 1,000+ customers each day, and we anticipate the Houston pop-up will be no different!