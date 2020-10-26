The latest to become obsolete: restaurant menus?

CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 22: The menu at a Taco Bell Cantina restaurant lists alcoholic beverages for sale on September 22, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The restaurant is Taco Bell’s first to serve alcohol. Along with the regular fast food menu guest can also order beer, wine, sangria and twisted Freezes which can be mixed with rum, tequila or vodka. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) EATER reports a growing trend amid the coronavirus pandemic – disappearing restaurant menus.

Some have gone to a single menu per table, while others use a QR code that diners scan and pull up the menu on their smart device.

It certainly makes sense. Fewer items being touched by fewer hands. It also allows for menu updates without the added cost of producing new tangible menus.

Have you noticed this trend locally? Are you a fan? Will tangible menus soon be gone forever?

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!