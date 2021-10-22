HOUSTON (KIAH) – Who wants FREE Whataburger? Austin-based, H-E-B food delivery company Favor, is collaborating with Whataburger to hook up local burger lovers TODAY only!
HOW TO GET YOUR FREE WHATABURGER:
- Get the Favor app
- Search Whataburger in the Favor app. You can also search on favordelivery.com
- Include a Whataburger in your order
- Use the code WHATAGAME when you purchase your order.
The TODAY ONLY promotion is good for folks in the Greater Houston area today Friday Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. But you need to hurry because it’s only while supplies last.
