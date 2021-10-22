The TODAY ONLY promotion is good for folks in the Greater Houston area

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Who wants FREE Whataburger? Austin-based, H-E-B food delivery company Favor, is collaborating with Whataburger to hook up local burger lovers TODAY only!

HOW TO GET YOUR FREE WHATABURGER:

Get the Favor app Search Whataburger in the Favor app. You can also search on favordelivery.com Include a Whataburger in your order Use the code WHATAGAME when you purchase your order.

The TODAY ONLY promotion is good for folks in the Greater Houston area today Friday Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.. But you need to hurry because it’s only while supplies last.

